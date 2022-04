Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has appointed Brett Jackman as vice president of strategy for its Canadian operations.

Jackman joins PointsBet Canada from Canadian communications giant Rogers Communications (RCI), where he served for seven years, most recently as senior director of corporate strategy with responsibility for RCI's CAD$26bn deal to acquire Shaw Communications.

“The opening of the regulated iGaming market in Ontario represents one of the most exciting business opportunities within Canada in recent memory,” said [...]