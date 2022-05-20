This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Strive Gaming appoint Andrew Holmes as new COO

20th May 2022 9:48 am GMT
iGaming technology supplier Strive Gaming has brought in Andrew Holmes to serve as its new chief operating officer.

In his new role as COO, Holmes will from part of a management quartet that includes CEO Max Meltzer, president and CCO Damian Xuereb and CTO Jesse Cary. He will be based at the company's main office in Vancouver and will play a key role in developing Strive’s real money iGaming platform in the US and Canada.

Holmes most recently served as vice president of product at TwinSpires, the online betting arm of Churchill Downs Inc.

“Appointing Andrew as our new COO represents another significant step forward for Strive Gaming as we continue to deliver on our promise of becoming the leading B2B real money iGaming platform in North America,” said Strive Gaming chief executive office Max Meltzer.

“Andrew’s blend of experience across multiple industries such as gaming and finance – where he has worked on everything from unicorn-large business to small and mid-level business – plus his involvement in product and operations roles at C-level has convinced me he’ll be an ideal fit for this role. As we continue to evolve, I’m sure he’ll demonstrate leadership excellence from our main Vancouver office and across our global, 24/7 operations to further enhance our service to customers.”

Holmes said of his appointment: “Joining Strive as COO represents the culmination of an incredible few years within the iGaming industry for me on a personal level. I already see the business as the market leading platform in the US and Canada and I’m very much looking forward to doing everything I can to cement that status through product and operational excellence.

“It’s an incredibly exciting challenge for me to be joining Strive at such a crucial time for the business, but I believe with the industry experience I can bring to the role plus the support of such an incredible team, we can achieve our ambitions and make 2022 a truly ground-breaking year for the company.”

