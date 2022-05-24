Playson promotes Nikolay Illiustrov to head of games

Malta-based casino games developer Playson has promoted game producer Nikolay Illiustrov to serve as its new head of games.

Illiustrov will lead Playson’s slots portfolio strategy and assumes responsibility for the games development process and management of product leads.

Illiustrov joined Playson in 2015 as a game designer before being promoted to game producer, a role in which he regularly conducted market research and analysis to plan the roadmap of slots and develop new game concepts.

“We’re delighted to have promoted Nikolay to our Head of Games position,” said Playson CEO Alex Ivshin. “Since his time here, Nikolay has shown nothing but commitment and passion for developing highly immersive slots. With the company adopting an enhanced growth strategy and games development process, it’s vital that we provide our most dedicated and talented employees like Nikolay more responsibility.”

Illiustrov said of his new role: “I’m pleased to have been promoted to Head of Games of such a forward-thinking company like Playson. In my seven years here, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time and am looking forward to the next chapter. It’s a crucial time for Playson as we recently evolved our brand identity. I’m looking forward to supporting the company with an enhanced output of incredible games.”