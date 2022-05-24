This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Playson promotes Nikolay Illiustrov to head of games

24th May 2022 9:32 am GMT
Playson
Evolution

Malta-based casino games developer Playson has promoted game producer Nikolay Illiustrov to serve as its new head of games. 

Illiustrov will lead Playson’s slots portfolio strategy and assumes responsibility for the games development process and management of product leads.

Illiustrov joined Playson in 2015 as a game designer before being promoted to game producer, a role in which he regularly conducted market research and analysis to plan the roadmap of slots and develop new game concepts.

“We’re delighted to have promoted Nikolay to our Head of Games position,” said Playson CEO Alex Ivshin. “Since his time here, Nikolay has shown nothing but commitment and passion for developing highly immersive slots. With the company adopting an enhanced growth strategy and games development process, it’s vital that we provide our most dedicated and talented employees like Nikolay more responsibility.”

Illiustrov said of his new role: “I’m pleased to have been promoted to Head of Games of such a forward-thinking company like Playson. In my seven years here, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time and am looking forward to the next chapter. It’s a crucial time for Playson as we recently evolved our brand identity. I’m looking forward to supporting the company with an enhanced output of incredible games.”  

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Playson Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n Go, Big Time Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

Playson promotes Vsevolod Lapin to COO

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Inspired and Slotmill

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Ezugi, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Evoplay, Slotmill and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Slotmill and Evoplay

BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming