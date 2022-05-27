XLMedia appoints David King as new CEO

London-listed online gaming affiliate XLMedia has named David King as its new chief executive officer.

King will join XLMedia on 1 July and replaces Stuart Simms, who announced his intention to step down in April and will leave the company following a period supporting an orderly handover.

King has held a number of senior executive roles across the media sector, most recently as CEO of JPIMedia Group, a multimedia company acquired by National World in January 2021.

Before entering local media, he was appointed Time Out's first CEO and before that was chief financial officer of BBC Worldwide for nine years.

“We are delighted to welcome David to XLMedia and believe that, with his significant digital publishing experience and proven track record of leading change, he will be a key asset in helping us capitalise on a number of growth initiatives,” said XLMedia non-executive chair Marcus Rich. “David's extensive knowledge of the media sector makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Group and I and the board look forward to working with him."

Commenting on his appointment, King said: “I am delighted to join XLMedia and am looking forward to working with the senior leadership team and all of the group's staff, alongside the board, to lead the business in delivering the next phase of its development and realising the benefits of the company's growth strategy.”

Shares in XLMedia plc (LSE:XLM) were trading 1.58 per cent higher at 30.48 pence per share in London earlier Friday.