Sydney-listed gaming giant Tabcorp Holdings has made a number of board and senior management changes ahead of its demerger of The Lottery Corporation.

With the company set to implement its demerger of its lottery and keno arm tomorrow, Steven Gregg has retired as Tabcorp chairman and non-executive director, as he takes on the chairman and non-executive director role at The Lottery Corporation.

His position at Tabcorp is assumed by Bruce Akhurst, while Harry Boon and Anne Brennan [...]