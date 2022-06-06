This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

The Lottery Corporation adds Net-A-Porter co-founder to board

6th June 2022 10:39 am GMT

Sydney-listed lottery provider The Lottery Corporation (TLC) has expanded its board with the appointment of Megan Quinn as a non-executive director.

Quinn is recognised as a global brand expert and co-founded online luxury retailer Net-A-Porter, and also serves as a non-executive director of Reece, Invocare and City Chic Collective.

She will be formally appointed as a director following receipt of all necessary regulatory and ministerial approvals. In the meantime, she will act as an observer on the board, alongside Doug McTaggart and John O’Sullivan.

Current TLC board members include chairman Steven Gregg, managing director and CEO Sue van der Merwe, and non-executive directors Harry Boon and Anne Brennan.

“We welcome Megan to The Lottery Corporation board,” said Gregg. “She is an experienced director with skills developed in a range of industries. We look forward to her contribution and consider that she will complement the existing skills and experience on The Lottery Corporation board.”

The Lottery Corporation was established last month after being spun off by Tabcorp. It operates The Lott and Keno brands in Australia at more than 3,800 lottery outlets and 3,400 Keno venues across the country.

Shares in The Lottery Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLC) closed 0.23 per cent lower at AUD$4.42 per share in Sydney Monday.

Related Tags
Australia Keno Lottery Tabcorp Holdings The Lottery Corporation
Related Videos
Related Articles

New leadership for Tabcorp as Bruce Akhurst takes over as chairman

Tabcorp set to complete demerger of lottery and keno arm

Butler National agrees Kansas sports betting partnerships

Wazdan granted supplier licence in Ontario

OpenBet steps up Canada focus with new Commercial VP appointment

Inspired signs expanded VLT deal in Canada with WCLC

IGT secures new VLT supply deal with Atlantic Lottery Corporation

Intralot extends Wyoming Lottery deal until 2029

Scientific Games completes sale of lottery business for $5.8bn

Gaming Realms goes live with Loto-Québec

Evolution launches Canada’s first duel play tables at casino Montreal

NHL and OLG agree official sportsbook partnership in Canada

Louisiana Lottery brings in Elizabeth Tranchina to lead sports betting

Scientific Games returns to profit as 2021 revenue grows to $2.15bn

IGT extends Missouri Lottery partnership

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Relax Gaming
Uplatform
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution