The Lottery Corporation adds Net-A-Porter co-founder to board

Sydney-listed lottery provider The Lottery Corporation (TLC) has expanded its board with the appointment of Megan Quinn as a non-executive director.

Quinn is recognised as a global brand expert and co-founded online luxury retailer Net-A-Porter, and also serves as a non-executive director of Reece, Invocare and City Chic Collective.

She will be formally appointed as a director following receipt of all necessary regulatory and ministerial approvals. In the meantime, she will act as an observer on the board, alongside Doug McTaggart and John O’Sullivan.

Current TLC board members include chairman Steven Gregg, managing director and CEO Sue van der Merwe, and non-executive directors Harry Boon and Anne Brennan.

“We welcome Megan to The Lottery Corporation board,” said Gregg. “She is an experienced director with skills developed in a range of industries. We look forward to her contribution and consider that she will complement the existing skills and experience on The Lottery Corporation board.”

The Lottery Corporation was established last month after being spun off by Tabcorp. It operates The Lott and Keno brands in Australia at more than 3,800 lottery outlets and 3,400 Keno venues across the country.

Shares in The Lottery Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLC) closed 0.23 per cent lower at AUD$4.42 per share in Sydney Monday.