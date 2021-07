Sydney-listed gaming giant Tabcorp Holdings has proposed a demerger of its Lotteries & Keno business after completing a comprehensive strategic review of its ownership options.

The demerger will create two standalone, market leading Sydney-listed companies with distinct operating profiles, strategies and growth opportunities.

Tabcorp said that the demerger will also provide shareholders with the ability to value each business on a standalone basis, with a potential market re-rating of each business; and potential upside from any future [...]