Gaming Intelligence
Sam Brown joins Rootz as CCO

7th June 2022 9:29 am GMT
Online casino operator Rootz has bolstered its ranks with the appointment of industry veteran Sam Brown as chief commercial officer. 

Brown will be based at Rootz's headquarters in Malta and will lead the company's commercial affairs division, having previously held a number of B2B and B2C roles in the iGaming industry, most recently serving as CCO of Hero Gaming.

He joins the business as it prepares for launch in Germany and awaits licence approval to go live in the Netherlands and Ontario, Canada.

Rootz said that Brown's appointment will allow chief marketing officer Melanie Hainzer to channel efforts into the company's acquisition arm. 

“I have maintained a keen eye on Rootz for several years now, and it feels great that I no longer need to admire from afar,” Brown said of his appointment. “I’m really excited about the new challenge, and looking forward to working with a high performance team.”

