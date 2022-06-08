This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Rush Street Gaming names new chief operating and chief financial officers

8th June 2022 8:05 am GMT
Rush Street Gaming has bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Bill Keena as chief operating officer and Marc Arndt as chief financial officer.

Keena most recently served as general manager of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, having joined in 2011 as general manager of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

“Bill Keena and Marc Arndt have been part of the Rush Street family for over a decade,” said Rush Street Gaming CEO Tim Drehkoff. “Their unique combination of institutional history, operational expertise and financial acumen made them the ideal choices for COO and CFO. We’re delighted they’ve accepted these exciting new roles.”

“Rush Street Gaming has been exemplary in developing a positive Team Member culture, strong community engagements and superior guest experiences,” Keena said of his appointment. “I’m looking forward to working alongside our tremendously talented and dedicated teams to continue their great momentum.”

CFO Arndt was the first team member to join Rivers Casino in Des Plaines prior to the property’s ribbon-cutting in 2011 and currently oversees and manages the finance functions across all gaming operations, including Rush Street’s land-based casinos and their affiliated entities. He has extensive experience in financial management, business leadership and corporate strategy.

“I’m excited about Rush Street’s tremendous growth over the past decade and proud of the team’s many accomplishments,” said Arndt. “We have strong and thoughtful leadership across the entire enterprise. I’m looking forward to continued collaboration and even more great things ahead.”

The appointments of Keena and Arndt are subject to approvals from jurisdictional gaming boards.

