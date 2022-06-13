This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PointsBet strengthens US marketing team with two new appointments 

13th June 2022 10:53 am GMT
Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has named Ansley O'Neal as VP of brand strategy and marketing and Josh Powell as director of brand marketing for PointsBet USA.

O'Neal joins the business from the International Olympic Committee, where she served as Olympic programme commission manager before assuming the role of global partnerships manager with responsibility for key accounts such as Coca Cola and Samsung.

In her new role at PointsBet USA, O'Neal will oversee the creation and implementation of brand and marketing strategies and will report to chief marketing officer Kyle Christensen.

“In an industry that's marked by outsized promos and ad blitzes, PointsBet is aiming to deviate away from this norm and leverage marketing tactics that work to enhance live sports for fans and bettors while maximising on the current sports betting boom in the states,” said Christensen. “We're thrilled to have Ansley and Josh onboard and tap into their expertise of the industry as we work to further cultivate our brand in the U.S. market.”

Powell will report to O'Neal and assumes responsibility for the design and execution of campaigns across the sports betting space.

He joins the operator from branding and content agency The Tenth Man, where he served as digital and social director since August 2018, having previously held a number of roles at Paddy Power Betfair, including head of international brand engagement.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 5.79 per cent lower at AUD$2.28 per share in Sydney Friday, with the market closed Monday June 13.

Related Tags
Advertising Marketing PointsBet Sports Betting United States
