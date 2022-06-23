Scientific Games brings back Steve Beason to lead digital lottery and sports betting

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Steve Beason as president, digital and sports betting.

Beason returns to Scientific Games after previously serving as enterprise chief technology officer and president of the company's lottery systems group between 2005 and 2016.

Most recently, he was group chief technology officer (CTO) for Inspired Entertainment, while his industry experience also includes seven years as CTO for the Hong Kong Jockey Club, and 12 years as vice president of software at GTECH (now part of IGT).

“Steve's experience and hands-on team approach make him a perfect fit to complement our Executive Leadership Team,” said Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh. “He'll add immediate value across our technology, operations, content, and services offerings with a global view on commercially developing our business.

“Under Steve's leadership, as we continue to accelerate growth, our digital product innovation will enhance each of our existing product lines expanding play and promotion of lottery games.”

McHugh said that the rapidly expanding iLottery and sports betting markets were a major focus for Scientific Games following its recent sale to Brookfield Business Partners.

“Our recent successes in Denmark, Hungary, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, where we deliver integrated programs for lottery instant games, draw games and sports betting across retail and digital channels, have created opportunities and an exciting need to expand our technology leadership across all lottery categories and consumer experiences,” said McHugh.

Beason joins Scientific Games’ executive leadership team, which currently comprises John Schulz, president of Americas and global instant products; Jim Bunitsky, chief financial officer; Michael Conforti, president of international and strategic accounts; Jennifer Welshons, chief marketing officer; Dena Rosenzweig, chief legal officer; Stephen Richardson, chief administrative and compliance officer; Walt Eisele, chief technology officer; and Jeff Martineck, senior vice president of products and innovation.