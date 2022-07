London-listed 888 Holdings is expanding its board of directors following completion of the William Hill acquisition.

888 is adding four new non-executive directors to the board, three of which take effect immediately.

Joining the operator are Andrea Gisle Joosen, Andria Vidler, Randy Freer and Ori Shaked.

Joosen currently serves as a non-executive director for Currys plc in the UK and Billerud AB in Sweden, having previously served as a non-executive director of the Mr Green gaming business acquired [...]