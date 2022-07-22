Pollard Banknote names May Scheve Reardon VP of government relations

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has appointed May Scheve Reardon as vice president of government relations with responsibility for government and legislative affairs.

Reardon previously served as a director at the Missouri Lottery for 13 years and was appointed president of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) in 2015.

As director of the Missouri Lottery, Reardon increased the Lottery’s annual contributions to public education from $250 million to over $400 million and started new initiatives such as cashless sales, the establishment of a successful Million Dollar Retailer Club, and new measures to fight illegal gaming in the state.

“After working closely with Pollard Banknote for many years in various roles throughout the lottery industry, I am excited to be joining their organisation,” said Reardon. “Pollard Banknote has always proven to be a forward-thinking company that continuously provides outstanding products and services to lotteries around the world, and I look forward to being a part of that.”

Pollard Banknote executive vice president of sales and customer development, Jennifer Westbury, added: “We are thrilled to welcome May Scheve Reardon to our team. May’s stellar reputation precedes her as she brings an unmatched wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role and will serve as a valuable resource to our customers. Her in-depth understanding of the industry and all facets of the lottery business will ensure that Pollard Banknote continues to offer the best support to our lottery partners in order to maximize funds for the good causes they support.”

Reardon is currently the chair of the Women in Lottery Leadership (WILL) mentorship program and serves as chair of the NASPL iLottery subcommittee.

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd. (TSE:PBL) closed 3.02 per cent higher at CAD$22.52 per share in Toronto Thursday.