New York-listed Lottery.com is losing another member of its senior management team with the resignation of chief executive Tony DiMatteo.

DiMatteo tendered his resignation as CEO of Lottery.com on Thursday, less than two weeks after the resignation of chief revenue officer Matthew Clemenson and three weeks after the company terminated the employment of president and chief financial officer Ryan Dickinson.

Dickinson’s appointment was terminated on July 1 after an investigation revealed instances of non-compliance with state and [...]