Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has appointed Pat Davis as president and CEO, bringing an end to two and a half years of interim leadership.

Davis brings nearly 20 years of experience in the gambling industry, having most recently served as BCLC’s chief information officer and vice president of business technology.

Davis replaces Jim Lightbody, who has been on medical leave since late 2019 and officially stepped down in December.

BCLC chair Moore stepped in as [...]