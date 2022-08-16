This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Casino Association of New Jersey names Mark Giannantonio as president 

16th August 2022 7:16 am GMT
The Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) has elected Mark Giannantonio to serve as president of the trade organisation.

Giannantonio is president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City and succeeds Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, who is relocating to Las Vegas to serve as president of the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

“I am honoured to succeed Joe Lupo as the next president of the Casino Association of New Jersey,” said Giannantonio. “Joe has been a tremendous leader of this organization, and a tireless advocate for Atlantic City. 

“I have deep roots in this community, and I am ready to work together with the city and the state to continue to advance Atlantic City and elevate its status as a leading entertainment hub and destination resort.”

Giannantonio is a highly experienced Atlantic City gaming executive with more than 35 years in the industry, leading Resorts Casino Hotel since 2012. He previously held other executive positions within the casino industry, including serving as president and CEO of Tropicana Atlantic City. 

He currently serves as chair of the advisory board of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) in the School of Business at Stockton University, and on the board of the Atlantic City Police Foundation. He also serves on the steering committee of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

