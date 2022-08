New York-listed sports data and technology supplier Sportradar is searching for a new finance chief after confirming the departure of Alex Gersh.

Gersh has served as chief financial officer since July 2020 and has now decided to leave the company to accept another position in the United States.

“I appreciate Alex’s many contributions to Sportradar and invite you to join me in wishing him well as he embarks on his next chapter,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl. [...]