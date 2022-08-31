This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Randy Freer steps down from 888 board of directors

31st August 2022 8:21 am GMT
888 Holdings

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has confirmed that Randy Freer has resigned from the company’s board of directors with immediate effect.

Freer only joined 888's board in July of this year, but has now stepped down as a result of his increased outside commitments, which includes his recent appointment as chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, which runs 19 regional sports networks formerly owned by Fox and now branded Bally Sports.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Randy for his contributions during his short time with 888, and wish him well for the future,” said 888 chairman Lord Mendelsohn.

“With the highly relevant skills and experience of our recently strengthened board, we continue to see exciting opportunities ahead as we deliver the group's growth strategy and generate further stakeholder value.”

Freer is CEO of The Freer Company, which provides business vision and brand narrative advice to a broad spectrum of companies. Prior to setting up The Freer Company, he was CEO of American subscription streaming service Hulu, and prior to that also led 21st Century Fox's global entertainment and sports television assets.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.54 per cent higher at 125.17 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.

Related Tags
888 Holdings Casino iGaming Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

888 Holdings’ profit falls 65% in first half of 2022

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming and more

888 unveiled as new sponsor of Romania’s Dinamo Bucharest

GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

Playtech seals multi-state partnership with 888 in United States

Bragg Gaming Group appoints Mark Clayton to Board of Directors

William Hill named official betting partner of Britain’s Racing League

EveryMatrix signs US casino deal with 888

Scientific Games wins long-term deal with Ecuador National Lottery

888Africa chooses Sportingtech to power African growth

Exclusive interview: Bragg CEO Yaniv Sherman

New Jersey gambling revenue grows despite June sportsbook decline

Optimove acquires real-time personalisation platform Graphyte

DWG rolls out iGaming content in Britain with 888casino

California Democrats vote to oppose online sports betting

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
Digitain