Randy Freer steps down from 888 board of directors

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has confirmed that Randy Freer has resigned from the company’s board of directors with immediate effect.

Freer only joined 888's board in July of this year, but has now stepped down as a result of his increased outside commitments, which includes his recent appointment as chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, which runs 19 regional sports networks formerly owned by Fox and now branded Bally Sports.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Randy for his contributions during his short time with 888, and wish him well for the future,” said 888 chairman Lord Mendelsohn.

“With the highly relevant skills and experience of our recently strengthened board, we continue to see exciting opportunities ahead as we deliver the group's growth strategy and generate further stakeholder value.”

Freer is CEO of The Freer Company, which provides business vision and brand narrative advice to a broad spectrum of companies. Prior to setting up The Freer Company, he was CEO of American subscription streaming service Hulu, and prior to that also led 21st Century Fox's global entertainment and sports television assets.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.54 per cent higher at 125.17 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.