Sportingtech appoints new chief sportsbook officer

Malta-based sports betting and iGaming platform provider Sportingtech has made another addition to its executive team with the appointment of Tommy Molloy as chief sportsbook officer.

Molloy joins Sportingtech after three years as sportsbook and trading director at Pronet Gaming. Prior to that, he was head of sports trading at Tabcorp UK.

“Sportingtech’s strategy for growth has product innovation at its heart, and Tommy represents another vital piece of that puzzle,” said Sportingtech managing director Bobby Longhurst. “His experience and superior knowledge of the sports betting space is hugely valuable to us, and I am confident he will achieve great things as part of the team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Molloy said: “I am thrilled to be joining the talented Sportingtech team at such an important step in the company’s evolution. With the proven quality of our widgets and Quantum platform, the Sportingtech product portfolio is second to none, and the upcoming World Cup will be the perfect stage for us to show that.

"The strength of this offering means we can consistently offer operators the means to excel, and I look forward to helping showcase that in the weeks and months to come.”

The appointment of Molloy as chief sportsbook officer follows a string of senior hires at Sportingtech, with Longhurst recently named managing director, with Colin McDonagh appointed chief sales officer, Daniel Stone as head of marketing, and Anthony Murphy as head of commercial account management.