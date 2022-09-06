Galaxsys brings in Gil Soffer to lead sales and business development

Armenia-based games developer Galaxsys has appointed experienced iGaming veteran Gil Soffer as senior vice president of sales and business development.

Soffer most recently served in a similar role at Skywind Group for three years, and prior to that worked for Pariplay (now part of NeoGames) and was an international business consultant for Playtech for seven years.

Based in Yerevan, Galaxsys currently has a portfolio of more than 15 titles including Fast Games such as Cash Show, Rocketon and Crash, as well as Skill Games including Belote, Backgammon and Dominoes.

“The developing teams are focused on continually improving both the range and variety of the in-house developed games to deliver a stream of fresh, entertaining, and engaging content to the partners and their customers,” said Soffer. “Galaxsys is a newcomer but will be one of the major providers of casino content thanks to a talented and experienced team.

“The market is turning to this kind of content as gamers, especially the new generations, are looking for exciting and thrilling experiences and entertainment that Galaxsys can offer. We intend to increase our capacity and produce one or two games per month. It is truly a turning point in Galaxsys' short life span.

“I see our content adopted by all the major aggregators, platforms, and operators in all major markets, with me leading the company in product marketing, sales, and partner management. One thing is crystal clear to me; we have a great team and big ambitions. I will contribute my experience and industry knowledge and expect the same from the rest of my professional colleagues.”