European lottery operator Allwyn has appointed two new independent non-executive directors with strong digital transformation skills as it begins the process of revamping the UK National Lottery.

Sharon Doherty and Victoria McKenzie-Gould will join Allwyn’s board to support the implementation of the company’s comprehensive transition plan following the recent award of the Fourth National Lottery Licence by the Gambling Commission.

Doherty is currently chief people and places officer at Lloyds Banking Group and brings significant executive experience [...]