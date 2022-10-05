Soft2Bet brings in Aspire Global’s Yoel Zuckerberg to lead product team

Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has strengthened its product team with the appointment of Yoel Zuckerberg as chief product officer (CPO).

Zuckerberg brings extensive product experience to the role, having served in the iGaming sector for 15 years, including at Ladbrokes and 888 Holdings.

He most recently served as vice president of product at Aspire Global, now part of NeoGames.

“Yoel Zuckerberg’s appointment reflects both his experience and knowledge of the business,” said Soft2Bet CEO Uri Poliavich. “His role will centre on tackling these ongoing developments in product to ensure Soft2Bet maintains and continues to build on its position as one of the top players in the market.”

Commenting on his appointment, Zuckerberg said: “I’m thrilled to join Soft2Bet’s world-class product team and to help the company continue to grow by using my experience to build up its brands to be the best in the industry.”