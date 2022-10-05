This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Soft2Bet brings in Aspire Global’s Yoel Zuckerberg to lead product team

5th October 2022 10:16 am GMT
Greentube

Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has strengthened its product team with the appointment of Yoel Zuckerberg as chief product officer (CPO).

Zuckerberg brings extensive product experience to the role, having served in the iGaming sector for 15 years, including at Ladbrokes and 888 Holdings.

He most recently served as vice president of product at Aspire Global, now part of NeoGames.

“Yoel Zuckerberg’s appointment reflects both his experience and knowledge of the business,” said Soft2Bet CEO Uri Poliavich. “His role will centre on tackling these ongoing developments in product to ensure Soft2Bet maintains and continues to build on its position as one of the top players in the market.”

Commenting on his appointment, Zuckerberg said: “I’m thrilled to join Soft2Bet’s world-class product team and to help the company continue to grow by using my experience to build up its brands to be the best in the industry.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Soft2Bet Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

Green Jade debuts Arcade Lobby with Soft2Bet’s Betinia brand

Soft2Bet expands platform with Gaming Realms integration

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

Soft2Bet approved to expand into Ireland

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

Delasport names Inesa Glazaite as senior sales director

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

Soft2Bet agrees Pariplay integration for Wizard Games content

Soft2Bet appoints Aspire Global’s Gilad Naim as chief commercial officer

Soft2Bet boosts payment solutions with MuchBetter

Soft2Bet expands Swedish presence with Betinia B2C launch

Soft2Bet approved to launch in Denmark

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution