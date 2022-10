New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator MGM Resorts International has appointed Gary Fritz as president of MGM Resorts Interactive.

Fritz will oversee and advance MGM Resorts' diversification strategy by expanding the company's digital platforms organically and through acquisitions, including driving growth and innovation through the BetMGM sports betting and iGaming joint venture with Entain.

“Enhancing and growing our digital businesses is one of MGM Resorts' top priorities, and Gary is uniquely positioned to help the company build [...]