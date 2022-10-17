SciPlay names Jim Bombassei as CFO

New York-listed social gaming operator SciPlay has appointed Jim Bombassei as chief financial officer.

Bombassei will assume the role of CFO and company secretary on December 1, 2022, having served as executive vice president of investor relations at parent company Light & Wonder since January 2021.

“SciPlay’s objective is to become the number one mobile gaming company in the world, and we are very excited to have Jim on board as we execute on our vision and continue to grow and expand,” said Josh Wilson, chief executive officer at SciPlay.

“Jim is an accomplished and strategic financial executive with extensive global experience and a demonstrated track record of success across multiple industries. He brings a broad perspective to SciPlay with his keen understanding of the investment community, capital markets and value creation. As we advance on our strategy, Jim is the right leader for SciPlay’s finance organization.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bombassei said: “I am thrilled to join SciPlay at this pivotal time for the Company. I am confident SciPlay is uniquely positioned to lead the industry and drive competitive differentiation.

“Drawn by the company’s strong culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence, I see a compelling opportunity to drive significant growth and shareholder value and I look forward to partnering with Josh and the entire team to unlock SciPlay’s full potential.”

Shares in SciPlay Corp. (NASDAQ:SCPL) closed 1.78 per cent lower at $12.70 per share in New York Friday.