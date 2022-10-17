This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

SciPlay names Jim Bombassei as CFO

17th October 2022 9:07 am GMT
SciPlay

New York-listed social gaming operator SciPlay has appointed Jim Bombassei as chief financial officer.

Bombassei will assume the role of CFO and company secretary on December 1, 2022, having served as executive vice president of investor relations at parent company Light & Wonder since January 2021.

“SciPlay’s objective is to become the number one mobile gaming company in the world, and we are very excited to have Jim on board as we execute on our vision and continue to grow and expand,” said Josh Wilson, chief executive officer at SciPlay. 

“Jim is an accomplished and strategic financial executive with extensive global experience and a demonstrated track record of success across multiple industries. He brings a broad perspective to SciPlay with his keen understanding of the investment community, capital markets and value creation. As we advance on our strategy, Jim is the right leader for SciPlay’s finance organization.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bombassei said: “I am thrilled to join SciPlay at this pivotal time for the Company. I am confident SciPlay is uniquely positioned to lead the industry and drive competitive differentiation. 

“Drawn by the company’s strong culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence, I see a compelling opportunity to drive significant growth and shareholder value and I look forward to partnering with Josh and the entire team to unlock SciPlay’s full potential.”

Shares in SciPlay Corp. (NASDAQ:SCPL) closed 1.78 per cent lower at $12.70 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Finance Light & Wonder SciPlay Social Gaming United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Itai Pazner
Pontus Lindwall
Related Articles

SciPlay revenue climbs to $160.1m after solid Q2 performance

Light & Wonder grows second quarter revenue to $610m

Gambling.com Group appoints Michael Quartieri to board of directors

Light & Wonder sees revenue climb 26 per cent in Q1

SciPlay Board elects three new Directors

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

SciPlay brings in Nick Earl as new board member

Lottery.com appoints William Thompson as new board member and names new executive positions

Scientific Games returns to profit as 2021 revenue grows to $2.15bn

SciPlay sees net income fall despite growth in revenue

SciPlay eyes hyper-casual games market with Alictus acquisition

Scientific Games withdraws SciPlay bid

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

SciPlay grows third quarter profit despite revenue decline

Scientific Games swings to profit as Q3 revenue grows to $539m

Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution