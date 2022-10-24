This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Evolution names Jacob Claesson as North America CEO

24th October 2022 10:29 am GMT
Stockholm-listed casino games supplier Evolution has appointed Jacob Claesson to the newly created role of North America CEO.

Claesson has been with the supplier for nearly seven years, having joined Evolution in February 2016 as efficiency and implementation manager.

More recently, Claesson served as head of operations in Georgia, one of Evolution’s largest operational hubs, and was named head of North America operations in October 2021.

“Very excited and humbled to announce my new position as CEO North America at Evolution,” said Claesson. “iGaming in North America is still only in its infancy and I am very excited about the opportunities ahead of us.”

Across North America, Evolution currently has live studios operational in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Connecticut and British Columbia, Canada.

During the first half of 2022, Evolution generated revenue of €82.9m from North America, equivalent to 12 per cent of total revenue during the period.

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.43 per cent higher at SEK960.10 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

