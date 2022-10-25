OddsJam brings in former Don Best Sports MD as strategic advisor

US sports betting content and data provider OddsJam has appointed former Don Best Sports managing director Benjie Cherniak as a strategic advisor.

Cherniak will provide support on the product development side of the business while working with co-founders Alex Monahan and Ankit Goyal to help drive OddsJam’s B2B strategy.

“As a product-led company operating both B2C and B2B verticals, we couldn’t be happier to join forces with one of the true trailblazers in our industry,” said Monahan. “Benjie’s experience leading Don Best - a platform that played a major role in inspiring us to launch OddsJam - and his deep understanding of data-driven products and how to forge partnerships in the sports betting space are invaluable assets that will be key to our continued growth.”

Over a 12-year tenure as MD of real-time betting data supplier Don Best Sports, Cherniak oversaw Don Best’s sports information platform, building an expansive network of partnerships with operators across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Following Don Best’s acquisition by Scientific Games in 2018, he spent an additional two years in the same role before founding Avenue H Capital, an investment and advisory firm, in 2021.

“I’m excited to be advising OddsJam, who are rapidly making waves in our space,” said Cherniak. “Their market-leading subscription offerings resonate in a meaningful way with punters across North America and beyond.

“They are also gaining traction with operators, who see real value in the depth of OddsJam's betting data, in particular within the growing player-prop vertical.”

Cherniak’s appointment coincides with the beta launch of the OddsJam Screen, an all-in-one odds-comparison board featuring real-time lines from over 100 sportsbooks across the US and globally.