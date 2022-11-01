This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Gaming Realms brings in Anna Massion as new board member

1st November 2022 11:16 am GMT
Gaming Realms
London-listed Gaming Realms has strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of Anna Massion as an independent non-executive director.

Massion is a finance professional with more than 15 years of expertise in gaming as an investor and investment advisor. She also serves as a director on several boards, including Playtech, AGS, Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. and BetMakers

Prior to her current non-executive roles, Massion was a senior analyst at PAR Capital Management between 2014 and 2019, and also worked for the likes of Hedgeye Risk Management, Marathon Asset Management and JP Morgan.

“We are delighted Anna has agreed to join our Board, bringing significant experience working with international gaming companies,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. “We are looking forward to working with her.”

Massion is also expected to serve on Gaming Realms' audit and remuneration committees.

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 1.90 per cent lower at 22.98 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

