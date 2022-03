Sydney-listed betting technology provider BetMakers has appointment Anna Massion to the board as an independent non-executive director.

Massion is a highly experienced board member who currently holds directorships at a number of international gaming technology and investment companies, including non-executive director roles at Playtech, AGS and Artemis Strategic Investment Corp.

She previously served as senior analyst at hedge fund Par Capital Management in Boston and director of gaming, lodging & leisure research at Hedgeye Risk Management.

“We are [...]