GAN adds investment expertise to board with new appointment

Gaming supplier and operator GAN has expanded its board with the appointment of experienced capital markets expert Eric Green as an independent director.

Green brings more than 25 years of investment expertise to the company’s board of directors, having worked for Pennsylvania-based investment firm Penn Capital since 1997.

Green currently serves as Penn Capital’s chief investment officer of equity, and is also a senior portfolio manager for Penn Capital’s Small Cap and Small to Micro Cap equity strategies.

Prior to joining Penn Capital, Green was with the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, where he served as a financial analyst in the Division of Investment Management.

“We are constantly evaluating our board structure to ensure that we have the right leadership to support our strategic initiatives,” said GAN chairman Seamus McGill. “Consistent with that mission, we are thrilled to announce Eric’s appointment to our board of directors, along with his deep knowledge of the capital markets and the US gaming sector.

“Eric’s independent leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we execute our strategy of becoming the premier B2B technology provider in the US. We look forward to Eric’s many contributions to our future success.”

Commenting on his appointment to the board, Green said: “It is an honor to be joining GAN’s board and I am incredibly excited to begin working with the team. GAN has industry leading technology solutions, a premier client list, and an incredible opportunity to leverage its world-class B2B and Sports technology to grow aggressively with the gaming industry.

“I look forward to offering my expertise to leverage the best of GAN and accelerate the company’s growth and profitability.”

Shares in GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN) closed 1.18 per cent lower at $1.67 per share in New York Monday, and were down a further 7.19 per cent in after-hours trading at $1.55 per share following the release of the company's Q3 financial results.