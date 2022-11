Ontario-based casino operator Great Canadian Entertainment has appointed Matthew Anfinson as chief executive to succeed the retiring Anthony Rodio.

Anfinson currently serves as the company’s chief operating officer and will be supported in his new role by Jordan Banks, an experienced Canadian business leader who has been brought in as Great Canadian’s first executive chairperson.

“On behalf of the board of directors, the management team and Great Canadian's team members, we want to thank Tony for his [...]