Gaming Intelligence
Future Anthem brings in Emma Ferguson as head of people

25th November 2022 6:12 am GMT

London-based AI and game data specialist Future Anthem has appointed Emma Ferguson as its head of people as the company continues to expand in Europe and North America.

Ferguson will lead all people operations within the company, with key responsibilities including supporting recruitment efforts across all departments, and owning the employee experience for new and existing staff.

She brings with her 17 years’ of experience in recruitment, consultancy and HR, having previously worked for the likes of Hay Group, OC&C Strategy Consultants, Fledglink and UK Creative Services.

“It was quite clear to me from the outset that there’s huge potential for Future Anthem to not only continue its growth but sharpen its already impressive trajectory as it consolidates its position as an industry-leader,” said Ferguson. “This is a cohesive team of hugely talented individuals that are incredibly passionate about their roles and the direction the company is heading in. I’m thrilled to be a part of the exciting times ahead.”

Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim commented: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Emma to the team, we have been fortunate enough to enjoy impressive commercial and staff growth over the last year and it’s incredibly important that we now further invest into ensuring our team is the very best it can be.

“Emma has extensive and impressive experience of building teams as well as developing and maintaining a strong company culture. She will help us take Future Anthem to the next level as we continue our expansion into new markets worldwide.”

Future Anthem has grown its workforce by 30 per cent in the last 12 months, and recently appointed Matt Nichols as general manager of the Americas, Ian Tibot as chief product officer, and Julie Haddon as non-executive member of the board.

