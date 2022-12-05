888 Holdings names CPTO to lead tech integration with William Hill

888 Holdings has announced the appointment of Anna Barsby as the company’s new chief product and technology officer.

Barsby currently serves as an external advisor to Bain & Co. and is a founder and managing partner at management consultancy Tessiant.

She also serves as a non-executive director at Cumberland Building Society.

In her new role, Barsby will assume responsibility for 888’s technology integration following the recent combination of 888 and William Hill, leveraging her extensive experience in digital transformation and integration at prominent UK retailers such as including Morrisons and Halfords.

“We are delighted to welcome Anna to our new executive leadership team, where she will play a pivotal role in driving forward the key area of technology integration as part of our transformational combination with William Hill,” said 888 Holdings chief executive Itai Pazner.

“Her significant experience and expertise will be invaluable as we seek to unlock the significant potential of our two highly complementary businesses, and we very much look forward to working with her.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at 102.80 pence per share in London Monday morning.