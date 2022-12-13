This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
PointsBet nominates William Grounds to Board as US-based director

13th December 2022 9:51 am GMT
PointsBet

US and Australian sports betting operator PointsBet Holdings has nominated William Grounds as an independent non-executive director of the company.

Grounds is a seasoned senior executive and board member who was formerly president and chief operating officer of Infinity World Development Corp, an affiliate of Dubai World where he was responsible for managing the group’s US$7bn investment in CityCenter Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with joint venture partner MGM Resorts International.

He also served as a non-executive director of MGM Resorts between 2013 and 2021, during which time PASPA was repealed and the BetMGM joint venture was formed, where Grounds was a director, providing ongoing governance and oversight of its strategy and execution.

He has also been licenced in a number of gaming jurisdictions in the US.

“We welcome William Grounds and look forward to his contribution as an independent non-executive director,” said PointsBet chairman Brett Paton. “William has tremendous international business and governance experience, with particular strengths in the areas of US sports betting, gaming and casino.

“Further, adding an additional US-based director ensures we continue to have the appropriate level of governance and oversight on the ground in the expanding and ever evolving North American market.”

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) closed 2.17 per cent higher at AUD$1.885 per share in Sydney earlier Tuesday.

