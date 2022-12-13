This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Rush Street Interactive opens new offices to support LatAm expansion

13th December 2022 10:06 am GMT
Rush Street Interactive

New York-listed betting and gaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) is expanding its Latin American presence with the opening of two new offices in Colombia.

The new offices in Bogota and Medellin will support RSI’s continued expansion of its Latin America presence and the growth of its RushBet brand in Colombia and Mexico.

In the heart of Bogota, RSI has opened a new 8,000-square-foot office to serve as the headquarters for its Latin America operations team.

In Medellin’s famed El Poblado neighborhood, RSI has expanded its technology hub to house a team of the area’s top tech talent to support RSI’s global technology platform.

“We are investing in the region’s future and recognize the importance of earning the trust and respect of the communities where we operate,” said RSI CEO Richard Schwartz. “It’s important to have the brightest and strongest local teams to execute RSI’s ambitious growth strategy.

“These new state-of-the art offices further exemplify our innovation and continued investment in Latin America and the future growth we expect in the region. It was important for us to invest in creating world-class facilities to continue to attract and retain top industry talent, who play a vital role in RSI’s ongoing growth in Latin America.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed 3.40 per cent higher at $3.65 per share in New York Monday.

