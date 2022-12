New York-listed social and casual gaming operator Playtika has confirmed that it will reduce its workforce by around 15 per cent as part of broader restructuring process.

The cuts will see around 600 employees let go, while the company will also wind down non-core initiatives and consolidate studios for “greater efficiency and a stronger focus on optimization.”

“The news I share with you today is difficult,” said Playtika CEO and chairperson Robert Antokol in a letter to [...]