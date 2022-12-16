This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

GiG appoints new platform and sportsbook chief commercial officer

16th December 2022 9:45 am GMT

Stockholm and Oslo-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has appointed former 888 executive Marcel Elfersy as its new chief commercial officer for platform and sportsbook.

Elfersy has a wealth of experience in the iGaming sector, including more than 12 years at 888 Holdings, where he served as vice president of business development.

In that role, he spearheaded 888’s re-entry into the US regulated iGaming market, as well as overseeing the company's Delaware Lottery partnership and the Betbright sportsbook acquisition.

“I’ve been really impressed by GiG’s strategic growth and development as a top tier B2B provider in recent years,” said Elfersy. “With their market agility, unrivalled regulated omnichannel portfolio and full stack of proven products and services, I’m super-excited to be joining Richard and the all-star team at GiG to help drive and accelerate growth across the global iGaming and Sportsbetting space.”

GiG chief executive Richard Brown commented: “We have a continued emphasis on improvement as an operating principle at GiG. Given the business’ strong position within diverse and high value areas of the B2B supply chain in the iGaming and sports betting industry, the appointment of someone of Marcel’s’ calibre and experience is a significant step forward for leveraging our full potential, as we enter 2023 with real excitement.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OL:GIG) were trading 2.83 per cent lower at NOK27.42 per share in Oslo earlier Friday.

