The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has appointed Bruce Band to lead the Commission’s newly established Sports Wagering Division.

Band has served the MGC as assistant director of Investigations & Enforcement Bureau and Gaming Agents Division Chief since 2014, where he has been an active member of the team working to launch sports betting in the Commonwealth.

Reporting into MGC executive director Karen Wells and the Commissioners, he will coordinate with other divisions within the Commission, including Research [...]