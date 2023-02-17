Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos takes over as CEO of Intralot US

Athens-listed gaming supplier and operator Intralot has named Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos as CEO of its US subsidiary Intralot Inc.

Nikolakopoulos will assume his new role upon fulfilment of all related legal requirements and will replace Byron Boothe, who has held the role for the past four years.

Nikolakopoulos has served as Intralot group deputy CEO since 2019, having previously held the positions of group chief commercial officer and group chief operations officer.

He has been an Intralot group board member since 2007 and served as Intralot Inc. chairman since May 2022.

Intralot Group chairman and CEO Sokratis Kokkalis thanked the outgoing CEO of Intralot Inc. for his contribution to the growth of the company in the United States and wished Nikolakopoulos every success in his new role.

Boothe will remain a board member of Intralot Inc. and advisor to the company’s management team.

As a result of the changes, Intralot Group’s board has been reconstituted in a meeting this week and comprises:

Sokratis Kokkalis, Chairman and CEO, Executive Member

Constantinos Antonopoulos, Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive Member

Chrysostomos Sfatos, Deputy CEO, Executive Member

Fotios Konstantellos, Deputy CEO, Executive Member

Alexandros-Stergios Manos, Non-Executive Member

Ioannis Tsoumas, Independent Non-Executive Member

Adamantini Lazari, Independent Non-Executive Member

Dionysia Xirokosta, Independent Non-Executive Member

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were trading unchanged at €0.76 per share in Athens Friday morning.