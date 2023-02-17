This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos takes over as CEO of Intralot US

17th February 2023 9:31 am GMT
Intralot

Athens-listed gaming supplier and operator Intralot has named Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos as CEO of its US subsidiary Intralot Inc.

Nikolakopoulos will assume his new role upon fulfilment of all related legal requirements and will replace Byron Boothe, who has held the role for the past four years.

Nikolakopoulos has served as Intralot group deputy CEO since 2019, having previously held the positions of group chief commercial officer and group chief operations officer.

He has been an Intralot group board member since 2007 and served as Intralot Inc. chairman since May 2022.

Intralot Group chairman and CEO Sokratis Kokkalis thanked the outgoing CEO of Intralot Inc. for his contribution to the growth of the company in the United States and wished Nikolakopoulos every success in his new role.

Boothe will remain a board member of Intralot Inc. and advisor to the company’s management team.

As a result of the changes, Intralot Group’s board has been reconstituted in a meeting this week and comprises:

  • Sokratis Kokkalis, Chairman and CEO, Executive Member
  • Constantinos Antonopoulos, Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive Member
  • Chrysostomos Sfatos, Deputy CEO, Executive Member
  • Fotios Konstantellos, Deputy CEO, Executive Member
  • Alexandros-Stergios Manos, Non-Executive Member
  • Ioannis Tsoumas, Independent Non-Executive Member
  • Adamantini Lazari, Independent Non-Executive Member
  • Dionysia Xirokosta, Independent Non-Executive Member

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were trading unchanged at €0.76 per share in Athens Friday morning.

Casino iGaming Intralot Intralot Inc Lottery Slots Sports Betting United States
