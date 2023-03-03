MGM Resorts adds TV producer and director to Board

US casino operator MGM Resorts International has expanded its board of directors with the addition of British producer and director Ben Winston.

Winston co-founded London-based production company Fulwell 73 and has earned 12 Emmy Awards and 31 Emmy nominations. He is co-executive producer of the CBS talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden and has served as executive producer of The Grammy Awards for CBS, The Kardashians for Hulu, and Carpool Karaoke for Apple TV+.

He is also an accomplished director, having directed 2021's Friends: The Reunion, which became one of the most-viewed shows in HBO Max's history.

“We are excited to welcome Ben to the board and know that his vast entertainment experience will be a tremendous asset as the company continues to expand its gaming and entertainment offerings,” said MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem. “Ben's creativity, passion and leadership will be most valuable as he advises the board and management on ways to continue driving unparalleled guests experiences today, while also innovating for the future.”

MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle commented: “Ben has shown dynamic and creative leadership throughout his career, and we are thrilled to bring his expertise to MGM Resorts. This is an exciting time for the company as we look to create new, profitable revenue streams tied to the evolution of our gaming and entertainment offerings.

“We know Ben will provide great insight and creative counsel to our management team as we evolve and execute our strategy.”

Winston becomes the 12th member of MGM Resorts’ board of directors.

“MGM Resorts is one of the premier gaming and entertainment companies in the world and I'm honored to serve in this leadership role,” said Winston. “I'm looking forward to working with my fellow board members to drive growth, building the best experiences possible for our guests.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 2.01 per cent higher at $45.27 per share in New York Thursday.