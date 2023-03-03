This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct

MGM Resorts adds TV producer and director to Board

3rd March 2023 10:04 am GMT
playtech

US casino operator MGM Resorts International has expanded its board of directors with the addition of British producer and director Ben Winston.

Winston co-founded London-based production company Fulwell 73 and has earned 12 Emmy Awards and 31 Emmy nominations. He is co-executive producer of the CBS talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden and has served as executive producer of The Grammy Awards for CBS, The Kardashians for Hulu, and Carpool Karaoke for Apple TV+.

He is also an accomplished director, having directed 2021's Friends: The Reunion, which became one of the most-viewed shows in HBO Max's history.

“We are excited to welcome Ben to the board and know that his vast entertainment experience will be a tremendous asset as the company continues to expand its gaming and entertainment offerings,” said MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem. “Ben's creativity, passion and leadership will be most valuable as he advises the board and management on ways to continue driving unparalleled guests experiences today, while also innovating for the future.”

MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle commented: “Ben has shown dynamic and creative leadership throughout his career, and we are thrilled to bring his expertise to MGM Resorts. This is an exciting time for the company as we look to create new, profitable revenue streams tied to the evolution of our gaming and entertainment offerings.

“We know Ben will provide great insight and creative counsel to our management team as we evolve and execute our strategy.”

Winston becomes the 12th member of MGM Resorts’ board of directors.

“MGM Resorts is one of the premier gaming and entertainment companies in the world and I'm honored to serve in this leadership role,” said Winston. “I'm looking forward to working with my fellow board members to drive growth, building the best experiences possible for our guests.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 2.01 per cent higher at $45.27 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming MGM Resorts Slots Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Everi enjoys record fourth quarter as iGaming contribution grows

BetMGM enhances responsible gaming initiatives across North America

LeoVegas slips to Q4 net loss as revenue nears €100m mark

MGM Resorts completes sale of Gold Strike Tunica in Mississippi

New York online sports wagers reach new record high in January

Las Vegas growth takes MGM Resorts’ revenue past $13bn mark

LeoVegas agrees new global partnership with Inter Milan

Entain set to exceed full year earnings guidance after strong Q4

BetMGM accepts first bets as retail sports betting goes live in Massachusetts

MGM Resorts teams up with NFL Players Association

Strong year for BetMGM as 2022 revenue tops $1.4bn

LeoVegas signs up for live casino games from OnAir Entertainment

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO, Big Time Gaming and more

VICI Properties snaps up Canadian casino real estate assets

New York online sportsbook wagers top $1.6bn in December

Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Astropay
Jumio
BetConstruct