Northstar Gaming names new board ahead of Toronto listing

Canadian online betting and gaming operator NorthStar Gaming has appointed eight members to the company's board of directors, as the company prepares to commence trading on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange later today.

The listing follows completion of the reverse takeover of Baden Resources and concurrent fundraising that resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$22.33m, including an investment of $12.25m from Playtech.

In conjunction with the listing, NorthStar has appointed eight new directors to the board, who the company says will bring “diverse and extensive knowledge, expertise, and experience that will contribute to NorthStar’s success”.

The new directors are Northstar founding partner and CEO Michael Moskowitz, Playtech chief financial officer Chris McGinnis, as well as Vic Bertrand, Brian Cooper, Chris Hodgson, Dean MacDonald, Sylvia Prentice and Barry Shafran.

Northstar’s shares will commence trading today (March 8) under the symbol BET.