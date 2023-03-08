This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO

Northstar Gaming names new board ahead of Toronto listing

8th March 2023 8:33 am GMT
Northstar Bets
playtech

Canadian online betting and gaming operator NorthStar Gaming has appointed eight members to the company's board of directors, as the company prepares to commence trading on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange later today.

The listing follows completion of the reverse takeover of Baden Resources and concurrent fundraising that resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$22.33m, including an investment of $12.25m from Playtech.

In conjunction with the listing, NorthStar has appointed eight new directors to the board, who the company says will bring “diverse and extensive knowledge, expertise, and experience that will contribute to NorthStar’s success”.

The new directors are Northstar founding partner and CEO Michael Moskowitz, Playtech chief financial officer Chris McGinnis, as well as Vic Bertrand, Brian Cooper, Chris Hodgson, Dean MacDonald, Sylvia Prentice and Barry Shafran.

Northstar’s shares will commence trading today (March 8) under the symbol BET.

Related Tags
Canada Casino Finance iGaming Northstar Bets Northstar Gaming Ontario Playtech Slots Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Northstar Gaming set for TSX listing after completing reverse takeover

Playtech set to take a stake in Canada’s NorthStar Gaming

Bally’s brings in Kim Barker Lee as new chief legal officer

Genius Sports reduces losses as Q3 revenue grows 14%

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

NorthStar named as NBA authorised sports betting operator in Ontario

Playtech enjoys record first half as B2C revenue soars 148%

NorthStar Gaming eyes TSX listing with reverse takeover bid

NorthStar Gaming appoints Jennifer Barber as chief financial officer

Playtech powers new iGaming platform for NorthStar Bets in Ontario

DraftKings goes online in Ontario with sportsbook and iGaming

Mohegan Gaming picks Kambi for Ontario sportsbook launch

Kambi revenue falls 15% in tough first quarter

Kambi appoints Cecilia Wachtmeister as chief commercial officer

NorthStar Gaming names Rod Black as brand ambassador

BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO