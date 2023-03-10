FSB names Adam Smith as permanent CEO

Sports betting and gaming supplier FSB has appointed Adam Smith as permanent CEO following a successful three month interim period.

Smith took interim control in December to replace David McDowell and has overseen FSB’s recent entry into North America with long-term partner Fitzdares in Ontario.

“Taking full-time charge of FSB is a great thrill for me,” said Smith. “What became clear during my three month period as interim CEO was the opportunity that lies ahead for our organisation. The combination of our dynamic proprietary platform technology alongside our driven, determined people and Tier 1 partnership portfolio gives us every reason to look forward with confidence.

“Having taken our first assured steps in North America last month we are now well positioned to move forward boldly in 2023 with our core markets and products strategy. Working closely with our committed private equity partners, Clairvest, I’m hugely energised to accelerate the growth of our award winning company.”

Clairvest managing director Mohit Kansal said: “We are delighted that Adam has agreed to come onboard as full-time CEO effective immediately.

“Adam’s commitment and impact at FSB in a short few months with the support of the senior management team has been exemplary. We look forward to working closely with him and FSB towards a bright future."