This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO

FSB names Adam Smith as permanent CEO

10th March 2023 8:48 am GMT
NetEnt

Sports betting and gaming supplier FSB has appointed Adam Smith as permanent CEO following a successful three month interim period.

Smith took interim control in December to replace David McDowell and has overseen FSB’s recent entry into North America with long-term partner Fitzdares in Ontario.

“Taking full-time charge of FSB is a great thrill for me,” said Smith. “What became clear during my three month period as interim CEO was the opportunity that lies ahead for our organisation. The combination of our dynamic proprietary platform technology alongside our driven, determined people and Tier 1 partnership portfolio gives us every reason to look forward with confidence.

“Having taken our first assured steps in North America last month we are now well positioned to move forward boldly in 2023 with our core markets and products strategy. Working closely with our committed private equity partners, Clairvest, I’m hugely energised to accelerate the growth of our award winning company.”

Clairvest managing director Mohit Kansal said: “We are delighted that Adam has agreed to come onboard as full-time CEO effective immediately.

“Adam’s commitment and impact at FSB in a short few months with the support of the senior management team has been exemplary. We look forward to working closely with him and FSB towards a bright future."

Related Tags
Casino FSB iGaming Ontario Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

FSB takes long-term partner Fitzdares online in Ontario

FSB names Adam Smith as interim CEO

Fitzdares becomes official UK betting partner of Fulham FC

Olympic Entertainment Group selects FSB as platform provider

FSB recommended for Nevada license by Gaming Control Board

FSB approved for retail sports betting launch in South Dakota

FSB and Fitzdares eye Ontario sports betting opportunities

FSB completes B2B transition

AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

FSB launches sportsbook for SZRT Slovakia

FSB hires former SIS sales manager to lead business development strategy in Europe

FSB appoints Mike Van Ermen to lead US expansion

FSB taps IGT for latest new hire

FSB agrees retail sportsbook deal in South Dakota

FSB eyes Latin America expansion with latest hire

Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO