Scientific Games brings in Nick Negro as new finance chief

14th March 2023 9:32 am GMT

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has appointed Nick Negro as its new finance chief to replace the recently retired James Bunitsky.

Negro is a finance professional with 20 years of progressive financial, strategic, operational management and leadership experience, who has worked for the likes of Honeywell, Dover Corporation and Navistar.

He has been brought in following an extensive nationwide search by Scientific Games, with Negro replacing former CFO James Bunitsky, who joined Scientific Games in 1981 and helped lead the company through a succession of business and financial transformations across four decades, including the sale of Scientific Games Lottery to Brookfield Business Partners last April.

“We are grateful for Jim Bunitsky's outstanding financial leadership and excited to now add Nick to our Executive Leadership Team in the role of CFO,” said Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh. “He has a thorough understanding of the complexity of international operations in a service-based business and broad knowledge of corporate structure, compliance and strategy.

“Guided by Nick's financial expertise, we look forward to the next chapter of sound financial management of our global business.”

Negro joins McHugh on the Scientific Games Executive Leadership Team, which also includes John Schulz, president of Americas and Global Instant Products; Michael Conforti, president of International and Strategic Accounts; Steve Beason, president, Digital and Sports; Jennifer Welshons, chief marketing officer; Dena Rosenzweig, chief legal officer; Stephen Richardson, chief administrative and compliance officer; Mona Garland, chief human resources officer; Walt Eisele, chief technology officer; Jim Schultz, executive vice president, Global Public Policy and Government Affairs, and Jeff Martineck, senior vice president, Products and Innovation.

