EveryMatrix names Tor Skeie as CEO of sportsbook division

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has appointed Tor Skeie as CEO of its OddsMatrix sportsbook division.

Skeie has been with EveryMatrix since October 2020, when the supplier acquired Thailand-based front-end solutions business TOTOIT, which Skeie founded in 2013.

TOTOIT has since been integrated within EveryMatrix’s front-end division, which works with clients to build websites tailored to their proposition, with Skeie leading front-end product development since the acquisition.

“Myself and many of the leadership team have known Tor for many years and he has been an excellent addition to the business since acquiring TOTOIT,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “As a result, we have better delivery on the sports front end today than we have ever had, happier clients and improved performance.

“Tor has played a big role in this, and his management, leadership and client interface skills will help us build further momentum and tier-1 client growth for OddsMatrix.”

Commenting on his promotion Skeie said: “It’s a great thrill to lead the sports business unit and to continue to build on the brilliant work the team have done in making OddsMatrix one of the fastest growing and most reliable sportsbook platform solutions offerings in our industry.

“I look forward to continuing to deliver a second-to-none service for both new and existing clients, ensuring maximum stability and performance and delivering a roadmap of new, innovative features that will take us and our partners to the next level.”