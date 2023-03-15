This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO

EveryMatrix names Tor Skeie as CEO of sportsbook division

15th March 2023 10:15 am GMT

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has appointed Tor Skeie as CEO of its OddsMatrix sportsbook division.

Skeie has been with EveryMatrix since October 2020, when the supplier acquired Thailand-based front-end solutions business TOTOIT, which Skeie founded in 2013.

TOTOIT has since been integrated within EveryMatrix’s front-end division, which works with clients to build websites tailored to their proposition, with Skeie leading front-end product development since the acquisition.

“Myself and many of the leadership team have known Tor for many years and he has been an excellent addition to the business since acquiring TOTOIT,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “As a result, we have better delivery on the sports front end today than we have ever had, happier clients and improved performance.

“Tor has played a big role in this, and his management, leadership and client interface skills will help us build further momentum and tier-1 client growth for OddsMatrix.”

Commenting on his promotion Skeie said: “It’s a great thrill to lead the sports business unit and to continue to build on the brilliant work the team have done in making OddsMatrix one of the fastest growing and most reliable sportsbook platform solutions offerings in our industry.

“I look forward to continuing to deliver a second-to-none service for both new and existing clients, ensuring maximum stability and performance and delivering a roadmap of new, innovative features that will take us and our partners to the next level.”

Related Tags
EveryMatrix OddsMatrix Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

bet-at-home re-launches on EveryMatrix sportsbook platform

EveryMatrix to power online sportsbook for Szerencsejáték in Hungary

BtoBet brings in Malte Hegeler as vice president of product

EveryMatrix and Intralot launch new online sportsbook for Morocco state lottery

bet-at-home to migrate online sportsbook to EveryMatrix platform

EveryMatrix enters retail betting sector with Leapbit acquisition

EveryMatrix posts 23% revenue growth in 2021

EveryMatrix rolls out new sportsbook platform in Russia

Enlabs launches EveryMatrix-powered esports offering on Optibet

EveryMatrix: Esports as a Long-term Opportunity

EveryMatrix powers new eSports platform for Luckbox

EveryMatrix launches OddsMatrix eSports betting platform

EveryMatrix powers Bookee mobile app re-launch in the UK

EveryMatrix agrees K8 Gaming deal & upgrades sportsbook software

EveryMatrix lauds strong performance in first half of 2016

Astropay
digitain
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO