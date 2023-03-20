Scientific Games expands Digital and Sports leadership team

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has realigned its digital and sports betting leadership team with new promotions for Amy Bergette, Kira Summers and Merv Huber.

The reorganisation follows the company's sale to Brookfield Business Partners last April, with Scientific Games also hiring for a number of roles related to its Digital and Sports business.

As part of the re-alignment of the Digital and Sports leadership team, Amy Bergette has been promoted to senior vice president of digital solutions.

Bergette has been with Scientific Games for more than 21 years, including the past 15 years as SVP of MDI Interactive. She has extensive experience in all facets of digital programs, and will continue leading Scientific Games' global teams to define, expand and drive product and program innovations, as well as manage the company's game studios and facilitate the growth and advancement of the company's digital marketing footprint.

Kira Summers has been promoted to vice president of operations and planning for digital, where she will be tasked with creating and executing Scientific Games' long-term plans for digital programs. She has been with Scientific Games since 2021 and served as the general manager of the company's record-breaking iLottery program in Pennsylvania.

Finally, Merv Huber has been promoted to vice president of digital growth after helping define, expand and facilitate Scientific Games' extensive growth of its CRM solutions and strategies, which now serve 11 US lotteries.

Huber will continue to be responsible for driving the growth of customers' digital business globally through product innovations and enhancements, expanded CRM and strategic marketing services. He was inducted into the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2022 last year.

“We are investing in people, products and technology platforms that give lotteries the opportunity to engage with their players across all channels,” said Scientific Games president of Digital and Sports Steve Beason, an inductee into this year's Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023.

“We've pioneered digital and sports betting solutions for lotteries since 2004. Now, in this next era we've redefined our strategic focus and growth paths to position Scientific Games as the global leader in digital and sports to help our customers responsibly drive revenues for their beneficiary programs.”

In the past year, Scientific Games unveiled its LOTERIA augmented reality game extension and launched a new state-of-the-art player loyalty program for the Missouri Lottery, a new mobile app for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a new second-chance program for the Georgia Lottery, and 60 new eInstant games for its global customer base.

The supplier continues to enhance the record-breaking Pennsylvania iLottery program with 46 eInstant games, five eDraw games and more than 11,500 CRM campaigns launched in 2022.