Gaming Intelligence
Scout Gaming names Niklas Jönsson as permanent CEO

22nd March 2023 8:55 am GMT
Scout Gaming Group

Stockholm-listed fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming Group has appointed Niklas Jönsson as its permanent chief executive officer.

Jönsson joined the company in January 2022 as chief financial officer and took over as interim CEO in June following the departure of former chief executive Andreas Ternström.

Jönsson's position as group CFO will be assumed by Andreas Olsen, who currently serves as Scout’s head of finance in Norway, having joined the business in July.

Scout recently reported a 20 per cent fall in revenue from gaming operations to SEK25.6m for 2022, with B2B revenue climbing 46 per cent to SEK14.0m, offset by a 47 per cent drop in B2C revenue to SEK11.7m.

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were trading 7.63 per cent lower on the news at SEK0.37 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

