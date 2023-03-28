NCPG names new leadership for Advisory Board

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has announced new leadership for its Advisory Board, with Christopher Hebert named chair and Martin Lycka as vice chair.

Marking a significant milestone in the organization’s leadership, new chair Herbert succeeds Stacy Shaw, who also serves as director of corporate social responsibility at the Oregon Lottery.

Hebert is the director of the Louisiana Attorney General Office’s Gaming Division, and has served as an Assistant Attorney General for over 18 years.

Under his leadership, the Problem Gambling Resource Services (PGRS) program was created in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health to bring awareness about problem gambling and the free gambling treatment services available for all Louisiana residents.

“The National Council on Problem Gambling is unrivaled in its efforts to mitigate gambling-related harm in our country,” said Hebert. “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Advisory Board chair for an organization at the forefront of protecting our citizens.”

Martin Lycka, senior vice president of American regulatory affairs & responsible gambling at Entain, will assume the vice chair position. Lycka is also a Trustee for Entain Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting responsible gambling, sports integrity, and corporate compliance in the US.

“The National Council on Problem Gambling is widely recognized as a nationwide leader in problem gambling awareness, education and advocacy,” said Lycka. “I have been very supportive of their work for years as a member of their Advisory Board, and as such, it is an honor to be appointed their vice chair.”

Commenting on the appointments, NCPG executive director Keith Whyte said: “We are incredibly pleased to have Christopher and Martin leading the NCPG Advisory Board. They have both been highly engaged leaders in our field for years, and we are excited to utilize their talents and expertise in a new way.

“I look forward to working closely with the full Advisory Board to advance the organization’s mission and our ambitious goals for the future.”

NCPG Advisory Board Members for 2023:

Kirsten Clark, Executive Director, International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA)

Steve Crosby, Founding Chair, Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Don Feeney, Board of Directors, Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling

Christopher Hebert, Director of Gaming Division, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office

Nanette L. Horner, Vice President Legal & General Counsel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Carolene Layugan, Responsible Gaming Program Director, Caesars

Martin Lycka, Senior Vice President, American Regulatory Affairs & Responsible Gambling, Entain Group

Ray Pineault, President and CEO, Mohegan

Richard Schuetz, CEO, Schuetz.

Valerie Spicer, Founding Partner & CEO, Trilogy Group; Chief Gaming Officer, Vetnos

George Sweny, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Flutter International

Marlene Warner, Executive Director, Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health