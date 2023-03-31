This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Alec Esteban Thomson appointed director of Arizona Lottery

31st March 2023 9:31 am GMT

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has appointed Alec Esteban Thomson as the new director of the Arizona Lottery.

Thompson joins the lottery from Phoenix-based marketing agency Lavidge, where he served as director of multicultural and public services.

He holds more than a decade of experience in public service and advocacy at the city, state and federal levels, and is also a member of the Arizona Lottery Commission, providing his marketing and communications expertise to help guide agency decision making at monthly commission meetings.

The newly appointed director has also led statewide campaigns, spearheaded community and economic development initiatives and drove policy efforts in Phoenix and Tempe, and served on the staff of Republican Governor Doug Ducey as director of strategic initiatives.

In his new role, he will oversee the Arizona Lottery’s contribution to programs that serve public interest. 

Commenting on his appointment, Governor Hobbs said: “Alec Esteban Thomson is a proven leader in business and public service, and his background makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Arizona Lottery. Alec brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge and I look forward to seeing him lead this department.”

