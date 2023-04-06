EveryMatrix names new OddsMatrix chief product officer 

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has appointed Martin Clarke as chief product officer (CPO) of its OddsMatrix sportsbook division.

Clarke brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent a number of years at Betfair (now part of Flutter) developing products such as Cash Out, Fast Markets, Odds Boost and Bet Builder.

He also helped to reconstruct Metric Gaming’s B2B platform and its proprietary horse racing, soccer and US sports products.

Clarke will report into OddsMatrix’s newly appointed CEO Tor Skeie.

“I’m thrilled that someone of Martin’s calibre and track-record has joined OddsMatrix,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “He has worked on some of the most memorable and game-changing betting features of the last decade.

“Martin’s arrival proves we are on the right path to accelerate our growth and success as we continue to attract major tier-1 operators, providing them with software and services that take their brands to the next level.”

Clarke said of his new role: “I’m very pleased to join EveryMatrix and looking forward to working with Tor and the team and supporting them with some exciting plans in 2023 and beyond.”