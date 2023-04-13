This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Soft2Bet brings in Finan as director of VIP

13th April 2023 10:10 am GMT
iGaming Platform provider Soft2Bet has bolstered its sales team with the appointment of Damian Finan as director of VIP and sales.

Finan  brings over 15 years of experience leading VIP and high-value customer experiences, having held roles in VIP management with PokerStars and Genesis Global. Finan will be responsible for the VIP and sales strategy of the company.

Soft2Bet COO Oksana Tsyhankova commented: “Soft2Bet will definitely benefit from Damian’s unrivalled experience as we continue to push towards our goal of becoming one of the leading figures in the iGaming industry.”

“I’m pleased to be given this opportunity to step into a leading role in a company as dynamic and forward-thinking as Soft2Bet. It’s an exciting time for the company and I am equally excited to help push it to the next level,” said Finan.

