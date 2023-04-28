Sportradar names Gerard Griffin as new finance chief

Sports data technology provider Sportradar Group has appointed former Zynga executive Gerard Griffin as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

The newly appointed CFO will begin his new role on 9 May, and will be based in St. Gallen in Switzerland.

He replaces interim CFO Uli Harmuth, who was appointed in August following the resignation of Alex Gersh.

“I am pleased to welcome Gerard to the Sportradar executive management team,” said Sportradar CEO and founder Carsten Koerl. “As a highly accomplished CFO with relevant experience across several sectors, we are confident that he will bring discipline and strategic focus as we continue to drive growth and profitability around the world.”

“Gerard will be a strong addition to the management team as we deliver results and continue to position Sportradar as the leading sports technology business globally. I also would like to thank Uli Harmuth for stepping in as interim CFO. His partnership and dedication in this role have been tremendously appreciated. I am pleased that Uli will continue to serve as our chief strategy officer and be an integral part of our executive management team.”

Griffin joins from social operator Zynga and brings more than 25 years of experience in financial and operation management, having held roles at Electronic Arts, NBC Universal, Primedia, and KPMG.

Commenting on his appointment Griffin said: “I am very happy to be joining Sportradar which has established itself as the leader in the sports technology industry. The team’s excellent track record of innovation and growth well positions the company to capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead.

“I look forward to working closely with Carsten and the rest of the Sportradar team to deliver exceptional value for clients, partners, and shareholders.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 0.95 per cent lower at $11.46 per share in New York Thursday.